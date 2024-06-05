Effects of Extreme Heatwave on mental health, see detailed study here

Extreme heat and humidity are uncomfortable for almost everyone. However, research shows that such conditions can be harmful not only to physical but also to mental well-being.

Climate change is currently increasing the number and intensity of heat, wildfires and weather- related events. With the increase in global warming, its adverse effects on mental health are also increasing day by day.

According to the researchers, we are seeing a lot of mental health issues that are resulting from extremes of heat. Studies have linked rising temperatures to a variety of mental health problems, including depression, aggression, and even higher sates of suicide. Although various mental health problems may depend on factors beyond temperature.

Extreme temperatures can affect everything from day-to-day mood to the likelihood of experiencing an acute mental health crises.

A study was published by the journal Jama Psychiatry examined the medical records of more the 2.2 million adults. Between 2010 to 2019 , there were 2,775 emergency department visits across the United States Researchers found that on the hottest days of the summer, about 8 percent more people visited the emergency department for mental health problems than on the coldest days of the year. Reasons for visits to the emergency department included a variety of psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, stress, low mood, schizophrenia, self-harm, and substance use, which increased continuously in proportion to temperature.

Other studies have also found that high temperature can cause temporary relapses in people with bipolar disorder, and high sunlight exposure can also increase the risk of manic episodes. High temperatures have also been linked to deaths in people with schizophrenia and other mental health problems.

A survey of 1.9 million Americans between 2008 and 2023 found that respondents felt less joy and happiness on days when the temperature exceeded 70 degrees Fahrenheit than on days when the temperature was between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, the levels of feeling ,more stressed, angry and tried were also higher on colder days. And these problems were more acute when the temperature was above 90 degrees.

What is happening in the body

The discomfort caused by the heat and energy expended to cool the body can reduce overall endurance. So tension, irritation and pain start to become less bearable. Basically, our body is used to take stress up to certain level. As the body tries to regulate its temperature during heatstroke, stress is added psychologically and this results in increased stress and inflammation. Especially for those with pre-existing mental health issues, this extra heat stress can be dangerous.

Heat’s Mental Health Sign

Extreme heat affects mood, sleep and emotional regulation. People tend to be more irritable and impulsive. Many experience decreased sleep, leading to tiredness and difficulty focusing on daily activities , according to psychologist. Mood swings mood Swings can be a result of a heat wave. Feeling more irritate, uneasy, anxious or depressed and experiencing persistent mood swings or increased aggression are common in such weather.

Difficulty in Focusing

Extreme heat can make it hard to concentrate and think clearly. Tasks that are usually easy might become difficult to finish.

Disrupted sleep patterns

Extreme heat, especially at night can disrupt your sleep . poor sleep leaves you feeling tired and grumpy and can worsen anxiety or depression.

Stressed or overwhelmed

Heat can make you feel unusually stressed or overwhelmed. You might worry about the heat itself or how it worsens your existing problems.

Physical symptoms

Under heat, it’s not just your mind that’s affected your body can show physical symptoms too. You might feel more tired, get headaches, or feel dizzy or nauseous. These uneasy feelings can increase anxiety.

Behavioural changes

You might also notice behavioural changes. For example, you might struggle to control anger, act more impulsively, or behave differently during extreme heat.

How to manage those during heat wave.

Increase your fluid intake

Not drinking enough water can make you feel anxious or sad. To prevent this, drink plenty pf water and fluids. When your body is well- hydrated, you will feel better and handle the heat better. Since you sweat more in extreme heat, drink even more water to stay hydrated.

Wear right clothing

Wear loose, breathable clothes to help your body stay cooler. Light colored clothes reflect sunlight better, keeping you more comfortable.

Try to stay indoor during the hottest day, if possible

Try to stay indoors between 10 am and 4 pm to avoid the hottest part of the day. If you have to go out, stay hydrated and find shade to stay cool.

Moreover, take breaks to rest your body and mind. Get good sleep and eat a nutritious diet to boost your immunity against the heat. Be mindful of others needs and practice compassion. Use stress-management techniques like deep breathing or yoga to stay calm and manage anxiety.

