Educated unemployed youths are getting Rs 2500 monthly, know how to get it

Everyone does not get job after completing their studies due to various reasons. While despite trying their best, some educated youths do not get jobs, some others get into business or some other professions.

If you are also one of the educated unemployed youths, do not worry, the government is providing Rs 2500 (Berojgari Bhatta) monthly to the educated unemployed youth under the Unemployment Allowance Scheme (berojagaaree bhatta yojana).

The Unemployment Allowance Scheme (berojagaaree bhatta yojana) to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 per month to the educated unemployed of Chhattisgarh state has been approved from 01.04.2023. Under which a provision of Rs 550 crore has been made for the financial year 2023-24.

The eligibility conditions for scheme are as follows:

The applicant should be a native of Chhattisgarh.

As on April 01 of the year in which the application is made, the age of the applicant should be between 18 years to 35 years.

The applicant must have passed minimum Higher Secondary (12th) examination from a recognized board.

Must be registered in any district employment and self-employment guidance center of Chhattisgarh and his employment registration should be at least two years old with higher secondary or above qualification as on 01 April of the year of application.

The applicant should not have any source of income of his own and the annual income of the applicant’s family from all sources should not exceed Rs. 2,50,000.

Conditions of ineligibility for unemployment allowance:

If more than one member of a family fulfills the eligibility conditions for unemployment allowance, then unemployment allowance will be sanctioned to only one member of the family. In such a situation, unemployment allowance will be sanctioned to the member who is older. In case of age equality, the member who registers first in the employment office will be eligible for unemployment allowance. In case both age and employment registration seniority are equal, the member who has higher educational qualification will be eligible.

If any member of the applicant’s family is employed in any category of job other than Class IV or Group-D in any institution or local body of the Central or State Government, such applicant will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

If an applicant is offered a self-employment or a job in the government or private sector, but the applicant does not accept the offer, then such an applicant will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

Family members of former and present ministers, ministers of state and former or present members of Parliament or state legislatures, former and present mayors of municipal corporations and former and present chairpersons of district panchayats will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

The family members of pensioners who receive monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

The family members of those families who have paid income tax in the previous assessment year will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

Family members of other professionals such as engineers, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies will be ineligible for unemployment allowance.

Documents needed for Unemployment Allowance Scheme:

Employment Registration Card

Mark sheets of class 10 th and 12 th

and 12 Income certificate

Residence Certificate

Passport size photo

How to apply for Unemployment Allowance Scheme:

First of all, you must have the employment office registration number.

Visit the official website https://berojgaribhatta.cg.nic.in/ to apply online.

Before applying you have to first register yourself.

On the homepage, click on the “Login” option of the menu bar, and then click on ‘Open a new account’ option.

Enter your mobile number to get an OTP.

Now, enter your email ID and generate a password.

With this, your registration process will be completed.

Next, login with the email ID and give the password.

The unemployment allowance form will appear on the screen. Fill it.

Now, select bank details and skill training choice.

Upload the documents and submit the form.

Click here to visit the official website of Unemployment Allowance Scheme.