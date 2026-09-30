Eating dates daily? Here’s what you should know

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Dates are naturally sweet, but they’re also packed with fibre, potassium and magnesium, making them a nutrient-rich snack.

Eating a few dates can provide a quick source of energy and may support digestion. But dates are also high in natural sugars and calories, so portion size matters.

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Pairing dates with nuts or seeds can make for a more filling snack.

So, are dates too sugary? Not if eaten in moderation. A few dates can easily fit into a balanced diet.