East Central Railway recruitment 2021: New Job opportunity for 10th pass students! Apply for 2206 Apprentice posts

East Central Railway (ECR) of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Patna is inviting online application for more than 2000 Apprentice posts for various Divisions and Units. Interested candidates can register and apply for the posts on ECR Official website – rrcecr.gov.in.

The vacancies are available in Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division.

A total of 2206 vacancies shall be filled with this recruitment drive.

Interested applicants can check more details on East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy details, important dates, age limit, selection process, application process and other details in the article.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: October 06, 2021 11:00 AM

Last date of submission of online application: November 05, 2021 06.00 PM

Vacancy Details for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Total Posts – 2206 Posts

Danapur Division – 675

Dhanbad Division – 156

Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – 135

Samastipur Division – 81

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division – 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut -110

Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur – 110

Sonpur Division – 47

Eligibility Criteria for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

The candidate should have passed 8th class passed from a recognized School and have the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 1st January, 2021. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms.

Selection Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

How to apply for East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible Candidates are required to apply online by visiting official website of RRC (ECR) www.rrcecr.gov.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications is available on the website. The last date to apply for the posts is November 05, 2021.

Application Fee for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

The candidates will have to pay a application fee of Rs 100. Fee Payment will have to be made online.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Important Link

East Central Apprentice Notification Download

East Central Apprentice Online Application Link

Official Website