Earphones all day? Know how loud listening can affect young people

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Many youngsters consider headphones as a part of daily life. Be it listening to music and movies, studying in online classes or travelling, many spend numerous hours each day plugged in with their headphones or earphones.

Health experts, however, say listening to loud sounds for extended periods can damage a person’s hearing.

Factors such as volume of sound and duration of exposure play a crucial role in determining health consequences.

An example could be that after some time of playing loud music through their headphones, some might start hearing ring or buzz in their ears and find their hearing a bit dull.

Regular exposure could lead to serious and lasting damage.

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World Health Organisation suggests turning personal audio devices’ maximum volume down to 60%. Take breaks as and when you listen.

Professionals also insist against using headphones to drown out noise in a crowd simply by raising the volume as it can have adverse effects.

Using noise-cancelled or a properly fit set of headphones should help individuals at any volume.

The harm caused is not because of headphones but by our behaviour when we use headphones.

Be conscious about the noise levels and how long you choose to listen, and you’re less likely to harm your hearing while enjoy your favourite content on music or other forms of media.