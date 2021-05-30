Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released two new notifications with advertisement number 03/2021 and 02/2021 for the recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for various subjects on its website i.e. dsssb.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 for the advertisement no- 03/2021 from 4th June to 3rd July 2021 and for advertisement no- 02/2021 from 25th May 2021 to 24th June 2021 on official website – dsssbonline.nic.in.
A total of 5807 vacancies are notified by the board for various subjects such as Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates, against advertisement number 03/2021.
And a total of 7236 vacancies are available against 02/2021 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher, Jr Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk and Patwari. A total of 6258 vacancies are available for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).
DSSSB TGT Important Dates
Advertisement number- 03/2021
Dates
- DSSSB TGT Notification Date – May 27, 2021
- Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application – June 4, 2021
- Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application – July 3, 2021
- DSSSB TGT Exam Date (Tentative) – January 15, 2022
- DSSSB TGT Result Date (Tentative) – May 31, 2022
Advertisement number- 02/2021
Dates
- DSSSB TGT Notification Date – May 12, 2021
- Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application- May 25, 2021
- Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application – June 24, 2021
- DSSSB TGT Exam Date – January 15, 2022
- DSSSB TGT Result Date – May 31, 2022
Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 13043
Total TGT Posts- 12065
03/2021 Total Posts – 5807
- TGT Bengali Female – 1 Post
- TGT English Male – 1029 Posts
- TGT English Female – 961 Posts
- TGT Urdu Male – 346 Posts
- TGT Urdu Female – 571 Posts
- TGT Sanskrit Male – 866 Posts
- TGT Sanskrit Female – 1159 Posts
- TGT Punjabi Male – 382 Posts
- TGT Punjabi Female – 492 Posts
02/2021 Total Posts – 7236
Total TGT posts- 6258
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female – 551
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male – 556
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) – 1040
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) – 824
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) – 1167
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) – 988
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) – 469
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) – 662
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) – 1
Salary Details
Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/- Group B Non Gazetted
Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
The candidate applying for Trained Graduate Teacher posts should have a Bachelor Degree in related subject from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate with one additional language or one school subject* at degree level.
And the candidate should have a Degree / Diploma in Training Education and should be CTET Exam Passed.
Age Limit
Below 32 years (Age relaxation available as per rules)
Selection Process for DSSSB TGT Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of one tier/two tier exam and skill test.
How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website of DSSSB that is dsssbonline.nic.in. on or before the last date given in the notification.
Application Fee
For General- Rs 100 (No Fee for Women, SC, ST, PWD and Ex-servicemen)
Important Links
DSSSB TGT Notification Download for 03/2021
DSSSB TGT Notification Download for 02/2021