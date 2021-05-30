DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Over 12,000 Vacancies Available For Teacher Posts, Apply Now

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released two new notifications with advertisement number 03/2021 and 02/2021 for the recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for various subjects on its website i.e. dsssb.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021 for the advertisement no- 03/2021 from 4th June to 3rd July 2021 and for advertisement no- 02/2021 from 25th May 2021 to 24th June 2021 on official website – dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 5807 vacancies are notified by the board for various subjects such as Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for Male and Female candidates, against advertisement number 03/2021.

And a total of 7236 vacancies are available against 02/2021 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Teacher, Jr Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk and Patwari. A total of 6258 vacancies are available for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

DSSSB TGT Important Dates

Advertisement number- 03/2021

Dates

DSSSB TGT Notification Date – May 27, 2021

Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application – June 4, 2021

Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application – July 3, 2021

DSSSB TGT Exam Date (Tentative) – January 15, 2022

DSSSB TGT Result Date (Tentative) – May 31, 2022

Advertisement number- 02/2021

Dates

DSSSB TGT Notification Date – May 12, 2021

Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application- May 25, 2021

Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application – June 24, 2021

DSSSB TGT Exam Date – January 15, 2022

DSSSB TGT Result Date – May 31, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 13043

Total TGT Posts- 12065

03/2021 Total Posts – 5807

TGT Bengali Female – 1 Post

TGT English Male – 1029 Posts

TGT English Female – 961 Posts

TGT Urdu Male – 346 Posts

TGT Urdu Female – 571 Posts

TGT Sanskrit Male – 866 Posts

TGT Sanskrit Female – 1159 Posts

TGT Punjabi Male – 382 Posts

TGT Punjabi Female – 492 Posts

02/2021 Total Posts – 7236

Total TGT posts- 6258

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female – 551

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male – 556

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) – 1040

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) – 824

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) – 1167

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) – 988

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) – 469

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) – 662

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) – 1

Salary Details

Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600/- Group B Non Gazetted

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying for Trained Graduate Teacher posts should have a Bachelor Degree in related subject from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate with one additional language or one school subject* at degree level.

And the candidate should have a Degree / Diploma in Training Education and should be CTET Exam Passed.

Age Limit

Below 32 years (Age relaxation available as per rules)

Selection Process for DSSSB TGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of one tier/two tier exam and skill test.

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website of DSSSB that is dsssbonline.nic.in. on or before the last date given in the notification.

Application Fee

For General- Rs 100 (No Fee for Women, SC, ST, PWD and Ex-servicemen)

Important Links

DSSSB TGT Notification Download for 03/2021

DSSSB TGT Notification Download for 02/2021

DSSSB Website

Apply Here