Drawing Competition on Poshan: Central govt to give cash awards to winners, check details

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with MyGov, is organising a Drawing Competition on Poshan/nutrition. This competition centres on drawings that promote the messages and goals of POSHAN Abhiyaan, such as the importance of nutrition, healthy eating, diet diversity, and the impact of good nutrition on overall well-being.

The theme of the competition is “Poshan/Nutrition,” with a specific focus on promoting the goals and messages of POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Participants should create artwork that reflects the importance of nutrition, healthy eating habits, and the impact of proper nutrition on overall well-being, etc.

Evaluation Criteria:

Entry should be relevant to the topic, articulation of theme, originality, and potential of spreading mass sensitization may be recognised further.

Rewards:

The top three ranks in each category will be given prize money:

First Winner: Rs 5000

Second Winner: Rs 3000 and

Third Winner: Rs 2000

Important dates:

Start Date: September 9, 2024

Last Date: September 30, 2024

Click here to read the Terms & Conditions for the Drawing Competition on Poshan/ Nutrition.

Click here to visit the official website.