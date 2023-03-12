Domino launches 20-minute Pizza delivery service in Bengaluru

The Pizza brand Domino launched their 20-minute Pizza delivery service in Bengaluru on Monday. With this scheme, the company has challenged the infamous traffic snarls of the city. Earlier, the company was known for delivering pizzas in the span of 30 minutes.

In an announcement, the parent company of Domino- Jubilant Food Works- said that over 170 Domino’s outlets in Bengaluru will now deliver the pizza within 20 minutes from the time of ordering. The statement read, “At Domino’s, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we can give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before.”

Earlier when the company launched its 30-minute delivery scheme, it was called out on social media for taking the rider’s safety for granted. To this, the company clarified that they won’t be compromising on either the quality of food or even the rider’s safety. “The efforts have spawned a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of food or the safety of its delivery riders,” the company added.