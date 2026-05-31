Doctor warns against 6 popular gut-health trends

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As public interest in gut health grows, a doctor has revealed six trending habits that are likely being used without proper knowledge.

Experts say, taking supplements in such a condition to enhance one’s digestion is the biggest mistake people make, by blindly trusting expensive detoxes which promise to ‘reset’ the body.

According to experts, our liver and kidneys already deal with the body’s detoxification process. Use of probiotic supplements without medical consultation is another one of the trends that has been put on notice by medical experts.

They say that if consumed in the absence of a specific illness, there may not be an improvement in gut health. The medical expert also advised against removing entire food groups from one’s diet, relying solely on internet suggestions.

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Certain diets may cause nutrient deprivation and have negative impacts on the bacteria of the gut. Excessive amounts of apple cider vinegar and other such ‘wonder drugs’ promising to improve gut health have also been named among the lists of trends.

These items may only give certain limited health benefits, but do not serve as a ‘miracle cure’ for the problem of digestion. Experts warn against self-diagnosis of food intolerances and trusting trend gurus blindly. They say that while focus should be on proven lifestyle changes such as increased fiber consumption, hydration, exercise, sleep, and stress management, for a healthier gut.

With gut health one of the most discussed online topics related to fitness and lifestyle trends, differentiating what is good from what is not is very crucial for health experts.