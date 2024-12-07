Doctor shares images of a damaged liver of a man who drank alcohol only on weekends, netizens react

No doctor ever suggested consumption of alcohol. However, this doctor went an extra mile to show the damaging effects of alcohol. Even with only occasional consumption of alcohol, the amount of damage it can have on our body has sent a shock wave among the netizens after the images were shared on Internet.

In the images, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, from his X (formerly Twitter) handle has shared images of the liver of one of his patients who drank alcohol only on weekends. The patient in context is only 32-years-old. Consuming alcohol in the long run builds fat in the liver and leads to liver cirrhosis, fatty liver.

He shared,”Hello. Just wanted to show the inside of the liver of a 32 year old, “weekends only” alcohol drinking man, and the healthy donor liver of his wife, that he received, that will help him survive to see their little daughter grow up.”

Reportedly the man has a damaged liver which needs to be operated. His wife, having a healthy liver was found as a suitable match. He also has a little daughter. Netizens were quick to react and commented,” Maybe he was eating too much mutton. It’s not alcohol but the mutton that harmed the liver. Hope u asked him to change his diet rather than focusing on weekend drinking.” Another comment read,”Curious. How many drinks a week can do that much damage? Can Just 2 drinks a day on the weekend do that? Or do individuals respond differently?