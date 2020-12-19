Do You Know You Can Send Secret Message To Anyone On WhatsApp Group Without Saving Number? Here’s How

WhatsApp has become an important part of our life now. From personal to professional messages are now happening on WhatsApp itself. These days you will also be connected to many WhatsApp Groups. It is not necessary that the contact numbers of all the people in the group are saved in your phone. In such a situation, today we are telling you how to send a secret message to any member in the WhatsApp group.

The WhatsApp group is a very easy way to connect with people. But it is not necessary that you know all the people of WhatsApp groups privately. Actually, WhatsApp group admin can add any person to the group. A WhatsApp group can have 100-250 members.

At times, there is talk about such topics in WhatsApp group, on which it is not possible to reply publicly. In such a situation, you want to give a direct answer or suggestion to a particular person. Sometimes sending the secret message directly is the most accurate way.

First of all, long-press the chat in the WhatsApp group that you want to reply to. After selecting the message, click on the three dots shown on the right.

Now you tap on Reply Privately. A new tab will open on WhatsApp in which that person’s number will be showing above. Now you can type the message here. The message will be sent directly to the person you wanted to send. You will not see this message in the WhatsApp group.

No one needs to save the number to send a secret message to anyone in the WhatsApp group. You can send a message to anyone, without saving the number.