Do you know if a person dies what should be done with his official documents like Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID and Passport? Find here

Most of us are having different government identity cards like PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card, Passport and Driving License. However, have you ever thought of or do you know what you should with the IDs of your family members after their death?

The legal heirs of the deceased persons often do not know what should be done with the various official documents and IDs of the deceased. Should the documents be thrown or destroyed, how long they should be kept or should they be given back to the respective issuing authorities.

If you do not know, then we are giving you information about this in this article. Read on.

Voter ID Card: Every Indian citizens who are above 18 years of age are eligible to give votes. Each of the voters are given Voter ID Card, which has the address of the voter. By showing the Voter ID Card one can cast his/her votes during election. However, when a voter dies, then the voter I card should be submitted to the concerned authorities along with the death certificate for cancellation, informed Jitendra P. S. Solanki, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor and Expert.

“Under the Electoral Registration Rules, 1960, there is a provision to cancel it on the death of the person,” said Jitendra Solanki adding that the legal heir of the deceased person should go to the local election office and fill up a special form, i.e. Form No 7 and submit along with the death certificate for cancellation.

Aadhaar: Every Indian citizen is issued an Aadhaar card by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It serves as a proof of identity and proof of address and used for all most all official works. According to Jitendra Solanki, there is no provision to update the information about the death of the holder in the Aadhaar database. “Aadhaar by its very nature is a unique identification number. But, legal heirs or family members have to take care that Aadhaar is not misused. He said that UIDAI does not have any procedure to cancel the Aadhaar card of the deceased person and also there is no provision to update the information about the death of the holder in the Aadhaar database.” He said.

PAN card: Solanki said, “The PAN card is used as a mandatory record for various purposes such as bank accounts, demat accounts, filing Income Tax Return (ITR) of the deceased. PAN is mandatory for any person till all such accounts are closed where it is mandatory to mention PAN. In case of filing of ITR, PAN should be retained till the filing of tax return is processed by the Income Tax Department. He said, when all the work related to the Income Tax Department is done, the successor should once approach the Income Tax Department and surrender the PAN card.

Passport: Expert Solanki says, ‘There is no provision for surrender or cancellation on death in respect of passport. Apart from this, there is no procedure to inform the authorities. However, once the passport expires, it becomes invalid by default. However, it is a wise decision to keep this document with the heir even after death, as you can use it as proof in the circumstances that arise later.

