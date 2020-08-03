Do You Know How Much Amount Your Employer Has Deposited In Your PF Account, Know The Balance Sitting At Home In These 4 Easy Ways

Do You Know How Much Amount Your Employer Has Deposited In Your PF Account, Know The Balance Sitting At Home In These 4 Easy Ways

In August, 12 percent of the basic salary from employees and companies in provident fund has started receding. Earlier, the government had decided to deduct 10 percent of basic salary as PF for three months, which expired in July. How much amount has been deposited in PF account by your employer and when, now you can know this information very easily sitting at home.

Here are the four ways to check PF balance

Know balance by giving sending a message: PF members whose UAN is active, they can know the balance by sending a message to the EPFO ​​at ‘7738299899’. For this, you will have to SMS from your registered mobile number only. The way to do this is to write EPFOHO UAN. Apart from this, the language in which you want the message will have to be added further, such as writing HIN for Hindi. In this way, you have to send ‘EPFOHO UAN HIN’ and the balance of PF account will come in your message box.

Know balance from missed call service: Members registered on UAN portal can also go for balance through missed call. For this, you have to make a missed call on ‘011-22901406’ from your registered mobile number. For this, it is important that one of your bank account, Aadhaar or PAN card is linked to the UAN number. If this is the case, you will get the information about the last installment and total balance deposited in the PF in the message.

Get information on EPFO ​​portal: If you have registered on EPFO ​​portal then you will have to go directly to this link https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login#. After this, you have to log in using UAN and password. After this you will be able to see passbook and account statement.

There is also a feature on the Umang app: EPFO ​​members can also check the balance on the ‘Umang’ mobile application. This app is available in 12 languages ​​including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Punjabi. When the app opens, you have to click on EPFO. After this, you have to go to the employee service and click on the passbook. After this, you have to enter the UTP on the UAN and mobile. With this, you will know the balance of EPF.