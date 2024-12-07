Do you know how many Aadhaars can be linked with same mobile number? This is what you can do if don’t have a phone number

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which any resident of India can obtained voluntarily after enrolling themselves free of cost.

The Aadhaar enrolment process includes visiting Enrolment Centre, filling the enrolment form, getting demographic and biometric data captured, submitting proof of Identity and address documents, before collecting acknowledgement slip containing Enrolment ID.

One needs a phone number while applying for an Aadhaar card, this will be linked with the Aadhaar number. However, it is not mandatory to use a phone number while applying. For this, you must visit an Aadhaar enrollment center in person to have your biometrics captured.

An individual if wants can use the phone number of other family members to get an Aadhaar card as there is no restriction on number of Aadhaar that can be linked with same mobile number. However, the UIDAI advises to link your own mobile number or mobile number you have better access only with your Aadhaar as the same is used for various OTP based authentication services.