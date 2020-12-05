The Aadhaar card is an important document for every Indian citizen. It is not only a document but an identity card. Aadhaar is a must for availing any financial transactions and government schemes. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the authority to provide services related to Aadhaar. The UIDAI keeps on giving important information from time to time for the benefit of the citizens. There are many such things related to Aadhar about which citizens are not aware. Let’s know some useful things.

Aadhaar registration is free

Registration of Aadhaar card is absolutely free for citizens. For this, UIDAI also made a tweet on Thursday and said that the registration of Aadhaar card is free and charges have already been fixed to update Aadhaar. So if someone asks you for additional amount, you can call 1947 and file a complaint. Apart from this, citizens can also register their complaints on uidai.gov.in.

UIDAI said that you will have to pay a charge of Rs 100 to get biometric updates done in Aadhaar. At the same time, you only have to pay 50 rupees to make changes in the demographic details.

24-hour facility available

It is known that 1947 is an Aadhaar helpline number. It is toll-free. Interactive voice response system (IVRS) support is available 24 × 7 on this November. Apart from this, you will also get answers to Aadhar related questions.

PVC base card can be made in a pinch

Till last year, the print of Aadhar card on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card was not valid but now the government has legalized printing of Aadhaar card on PVC card keeping in view the convenience of the needs of the people. UIDAI itself has given this facility. You can order PVC Aadhaar card for the whole family, not just for yourself from the Aadhaar card website.

Feature of PVC Aadhar Card

First of all, let us tell you that PVC Aadhaar card is just like an ATM card. In such a situation, there will be no fear of breaking or breaking with water. Apart from this, many new security features have been provided in the new PVC Aadhaar card.

You will have to pay a fee of only 50 rupees for printing Aadhaar on PVC card and ordering it home. You have to submit fee for the number of people whose PVC Aadhaar card is to be made. If you have five people in your family, then you have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

UIDAI, the organization that issues appointment basis at home, allows you to take online appointments for free. That is, you can take an appointment at the service centers to get an Aadhaar card made at home. Let us know how you can make an appointment.

Here’s how to get an appointment

To get an online appointment, you must first go to the website of UIDIA https://uidai.gov.in/.

After visiting the website, you have to click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, after which you will get an option of Book n appointment.

After visiting this, you will get another option of city location, from which you have to select the city.

After selecting the city, click on ‘Processed to book an appointment’.

Now a new page will open in front of you, which will have three options – New Aadhaar, Aadhaar Update and Manage Appointment. You can choose any of these options as per your requirement.

After choosing the appropriate option, you will have to enter the registered mobile number, captcha code, and OTP, after which your application will be verified. During this time you also have to choose a time slot for the appointment. After doing all this, submit it.

(Source: amarujala.com)