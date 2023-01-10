Do you have any Aadhaar-related queries? Here’s how to solve your problem

Aadhaar card has become one of the most important documents in India today. Be it a government work or private work, the Aadhaar card is needed everywhere.

As Aadhaar card has become a vital document, you need to keep your Aadhaar card updated and safe. Or else, you will have difficulties and will not be able to do your work. However, you can easily solve your Aadhaar-related problems.

There are different ways and means to solve or get answers to your Aadhaar-related problems/queries. You can dial UIDAI’s customer care number (that is 1947) and get rid of your problems.

Apart from this, there are two other means, Twitter and Mails, to address your issues related to Aadhaar card. You can simply tweet at @UIDAI and @Aadhaar_Care or send an email at [email protected].