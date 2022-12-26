Do not get your daughter or sister married to an alcoholic: Kaushal Kishore recalls son’s death

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, recently recalled how he lost his son a few years back. His son, Akash Kaushal passed away back in the year 2020, as a result of excessive drinking. Still mourning the incident, he said that nobody should get their daughter or sister married to an alcoholic. He even said that a rickshaw puller or a labourer would prove to be a better groom than an alcoholic officer.

He recalled how his son had developed a habit of regular drinking with friends. For the same, he was even sent to a rehabilitation centre. Six months after which they got him married, thinking that responsibility would make him give up on his bad habits. That also did not work out as he again picked up his old habit right after marriage. Akash’s son was only two years old when he passed away due to excessive drinking.

Kishore Kaushal recently addressed a de-addiction programme in the Lambhua assembly constituency on December 24. He said that the lifespan of an alcoholic is very very less. He even said in a statement that when an MP and MLA’s son could not be saved, then it would be much more difficult for the common public to do the same.

He went on to say that in the 90 years of freedom struggle, a total of 6.32 lakh people lost their lives fighting against the British. But now, each year around 20 lakh people die due to addiction. He said that in order to make the district addiction-free, de-addiction caps should be well spread. All people, including kids of all ages, should be advised on the same. Getting engaged in regular drinking may turn out problematic for health and cause negative health effects.