Diwali 2024: Why is Rs 1 coin given as ‘Shagun’

India has begun the Diwali festivals with the onset of Dhanteras on October 29. The festive favour has spread around the country with many starting the festivities with the buying of silver and gold ornaments or coins.

Indians consider coins as auspicious and have been using them as offerings in religious events for thousands of years now. The circulation of coins started with gold and silver, later it was shifted to copper, and now it is made of steel.

Most of the time, Rs 1 coin is added to the offering as ‘shagun’. But do you know why?

Today, we will explain why Re 1 coin is given as ‘shagun.’ Before we discuss the significance of Rs 1 coin as Shagun, let’s know some brief details about the coins.

India first coin was found in Barh Nagar near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and was called ‘Pana.’ The coin had an elephant on one side and a tiger on the other. The silver coin was called ‘Rupaka’ in anicient India. Meanwhile, the gold ones were termed as ‘Dinar’.

The term ‘Rupee’ came into effect in 1545 after Sher Shah Suri named the coin as such. Since then, the Rupee name has been used for Indian currency. Earlier, kings used to get coins made according to their choice, most of which had their images or pictures of animals and birds.

The coins with pictures of Maa Lakshmi, which is widely purchased on Dhanteras now-a-days, were first issued in 1719 during Kushan rule. After this, the Gupta dynasty, Vijayanagar King Harihara II and Muhammad Ibn Sam also issued gold and silver coins.

Why is Rs 1 coin considered auspicious?

The Rs 1 coin is attached to every ‘shagun‘ envelope as it is considered auspicious. According to beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the Rs 1 coin. The Rs 1 coin is added to cash amounts of Rs 100 or Rs 1 lakh so it becomes indivisible and strengthens the relationship. Zero is not considered auspicious so adding Re 1 means the amount would not end in zero.

