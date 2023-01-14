Divita Rai sparkles in ‘sone ki chidiya’ avatar as she represents India in Miss Universe pageant

The 71st edition of the renowned Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 14, featuring more than 80 delegates from around the world. Miss Universe India Divita Rai will be representing the country in the event. The current Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, will pass on the crown to the winner.

Meanwhile, on January 13, Divita stunned the judges as she donned a lavish golden outfit for the National Costume round. Designed by Abhishek Sharma, the ensemble symbolized “Sone ki Chidiya.”

Divita Rai took to her social media accounts to share a video of her walking on the ramp wearing this outfit. In the post, she wrote, “And the ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ made her way to the Universe.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

The artist behind the costume, Abhishek Sharma, too took to his Instagram post to shed details about the dress. In his post, he wrote, “The National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity. The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma Official (@abhisheksharmastudio)