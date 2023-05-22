Diet for fatty liver: Foods to Include and avoid

Fatty liver is a condition in which the organ stores way too much fat than its capability. If not treated at the right time, the liver can untimely fail. If you are suffering from such a condition, do not panic, it is still not late to start a proper diet and heal your liver.

Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common causes of liver disease, mostly seen in the people of the United States. In this condition, excess fat is stored in the liver and if left untreated can lead to extreme conditions such as cirrhosis and liver failure.

NAFLD is more common in people who live with certain conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes. Notably, unlike alcohol-related liver disease, NAFLD is not caused by heavy alcohol consumption.

According to a healthy human body function, the liver removes toxins and produces bile- a protein that breaks down fat into fatty acids in order for the food to get digested. Meanwhile, fatty liver disease damages the liver and prevents it from functioning as smoothly as it should. However, modifications in lifestyle and changes in diet can prevent the liver from ageing ahead of time.

The first and most effective way to prevent or treat NAFLD is weight loss. It does not mean that one should stop eating or indulge in heavy workout regimes. Instead, focus on calorie reduction, exercise as per the trainer’s advice, and eating healthily.

The diet for fatty liver disease includes; fruits and vegetables, high-fiber plants like legumes, and whole grains. Apart from that, reduce the intake of certain foods and beverages-those high in added sugar, salt, redefined carbohydrates, and saturated fat. In addition, say no to alcohol.

A nutrient-dense, whole-food-based diet rich in fiber, protein, and unsaturated fats is generally recommended for those with NAFLD.

Here are a few food options to include in your diet for a healthy liver:

Coffee

As surprising as it may sound, drinking a little amount of coffee on a daily basis can actually protect the liver from NAFLD.

According to a 2021 review, regular coffee consumption can not only lower the risk of developing NAFLD but also decrease the risk of the advancement of liver fibrosis in those already diagnosed with the condition.

Caffeine is also known to lower the number of abnormal liver enzymes in people at risk for liver disease.

Greens

Studies have found that eating leafy greens, especially spinach lowers the risk of NAFLD. It is because they contain nitrate and distinct polyphenols that help fight fatty liver disease. The study was mostly focused on raw spinach, as cooked ones did not have the same results. This could be because cooked spinach has lower polyphenolic content and antioxidant activity.

Beans and Soy

Scientifically proven, legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, and peas are not only nutritionally dense foods but also contain resistant starches that help improve gut health. Hence, the consumption of legumes can help lower blood glucose and triglycerides in individuals. In other words, eating beans, soy, or other form of lentils helps lose weight and risks associated with obesity.

In addition, studies have found that diets rich in legumes specifically helped lower the likelihood of NFALD.

Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, tuna, and trout are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which may benefit those with NAFLD by reducing liver fat. It also boosts protective HDL cholesterol and lower triglyceride levels.

Oatmeal and Fiber

Whole grain, and fiber-rich food such as oatmeal, brown rice, corn meal, etc are known to reduce the risk of NAFLD-related diseases.

A nutritious diet rich in high-fiber foods is effective for those with NAFLD and may help reduce triglyceride levels.

Nuts

Before you read the positives of nuts, it is to be noted that these seeds have their own oil, hence, overconsumption can lead to high cholesterol levels.

However, adding a few nuts to your daily diet can significantly lower the risk of NAFLD, says research. It is as the study claims, people with fatty liver disease who eat walnuts have witnessed improvement in the functioning of their liver.

Turmeric

There is no secret that turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. The curcumin present in it are also antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral agents.

Turmeric supplementation has been shown to have decreased the levels of serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST)-two enzymes that are abnormally high in people with fatty liver disease.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are particularly high in vitamin E, an antioxidant often used in the treatment of NAFLD.

To people suffering from a fatty liver, a healthcare provider will most certainly prescribe medications revolving around vitamin E and supplements. However, a 100-gram serving of sunflower seeds has about 20 milligrams of vitamin E, which is a natural way to consume the desired supplement at some level.

Unsaturated fat

Swapping your daily consumption of saturated fat sources like butter, meat, etc with unsaturated fat sources like avocados, olive oil, fatty fish, etc can help those with NAFLD.

Foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease