Did You Lose Your Aadhaar Card Or Forget Aadhaar Number? Know How You Can Retrieve In Few Seconds

You need not to be worried if you have lost your Aadhaar card or don’t remember your Aadhaar card number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made facilities using which you can retrieve your Aadhaar card easily from the official website of UIDAI in a few clicks.

This apart, you also will get most Aadhaar related services online if you have registered your mobile number in your Aadhaar.

If you have lost your Aadhaar card or don’t remember your Aadhaar card number then all what you need is your either the mobile number or email id to be registered in Aadhaar record to retrieve your lost Aadhaar number.

You retrieve your lost Aadhaar number in two ways: a) By using your desktop or b) by using Aadhaar mobile app

A) Here are the guidelines to get your Aadhaar number using your desktop

1) First of all visit the official website: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid

2) Select the option if you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID)

3) Now you need to furnish certain details like your name and mobile number or email id

4) After this, you have to write the captcha verification code

5) Now click on send OTP following which you will get an OTP in your registered mobile number.

6) Mention the OTP and click on the Submit option. Now you can get your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID in the registered mobile number.

B) Here are the guidelines to get your Aadhaar number using Aadhaar mobile app

1) Download the app and then go to ‘Get Aadhaar’ on the Aadhaar mobile application.

2) Then click on the ‘Retrieve EID or UID’

2) Select the option if you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID)

3) Now you need to furnish certain details like your name and mobile number or email id

4) After this, you have to write the captcha verification code

5) Now click on send OTP following which you will get an OTP in your registered mobile number.

6) Mention the OTP and click on the Submit option. Now you can get your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID in the registered mobile number.

You can download the electronic copy of your Aadhaar or order reprint of your Aadhaar to get a hard copy delivered at your doorstep via speed post by using your retrieved Aadhaar number. However, reprinting of Aadhaar will require you to pay a nominal fee.