Diabetes: Prevention, Management, and Symptoms

Diabetes is a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide. Understanding its prevention, management, and symptoms is crucial.
Prevention:
– Maintain a healthy weight
– Regular exercise (30 minutes/day)
– Balanced diet (whole grains, fruits, veggies)
– Limit sugary drinks and refined carbs
– Monitor blood sugar levels
Management:
– Medication (insulin or oral meds)
– Healthy eating habits
– Regular physical activity
– Blood sugar monitoring
– Regular check-ups
Symptoms:
– Increased thirst and urination
– Fatigue
– Blurred vision
– Slow healing wounds
– Tingling in hands/feet
Early detection and management can prevent complications. Consult a doctor if you experience symptoms.