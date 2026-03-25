Diabetes: Prevention, Management, and Symptoms

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Diabetes is a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide. Understanding its prevention, management, and symptoms is crucial.

Prevention:

– Maintain a healthy weight

– Regular exercise (30 minutes/day)

– Balanced diet (whole grains, fruits, veggies)

– Limit sugary drinks and refined carbs

– Monitor blood sugar levels

Management:

– Medication (insulin or oral meds)

– Healthy eating habits

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– Regular physical activity

– Blood sugar monitoring

– Regular check-ups

Symptoms:

– Increased thirst and urination

– Fatigue

– Blurred vision

– Slow healing wounds

– Tingling in hands/feet

Early detection and management can prevent complications. Consult a doctor if you experience symptoms.

Also read: 5 ways to prevent osteoporosis naturally because strong bones means stronger you