Desk Job Pain? Try the 5-5-5 rule to protect your neck and back

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With more people spending hours in front of laptops and office desks, neck stiffness, back pain, and poor posture have become increasingly common. Health experts are now recommending the “5-5-5” rule as an easy way to reduce strain during long workdays.

The method is simple, every 55 mins take 5-mins break and perform 5 mins of light movement or stretching. Experts say this routine helps in blood circulation, relax tight muscles and reduce pressure on the spine caused by prolonged sitting.

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Doctors and fitness professionals note that sitting continuously for long hours can lead to posture related problem, headaches and muscle fatigue especially among people working desk job or remotely. Short movement breaks, even simple walking or stretching exercises, can make a noticeable difference over time.

The rule has recently gained popularity online as a practical wellness habit for office workers looking for an easy way to protect their neck, shoulders and lower back without major lifestyle changes.