New Delhi: The antibody responds three and a half time larger in older people when the second dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine gets delayed to 12 weeks after the first jab, said a British study.

After Britain extended the interval between doses, Pfizer and BioNTech said there was no data to back up the move.

However, Pfizer has said that public health considerations outside of the clinical trials might be taken into consideration.

Antibodies are a part of immune system and vaccines also generate T cells. The T cell responses found to be higher in a group of people who had a 3 week interval between doses, further stated the study.