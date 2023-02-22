Deer follows the zebra: UP police shares video of patient deer crossing street

Due to the enormous popularity and feasibility of social media, police departments have resorted to discuss certain social issues through it. Now, UP Police has also devised an extremely inventive method of educating the public about road safety. It’s also an ode to the film Dear Zindagi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. A video is going viral in the social media featuring a deer obeying the traffic rules.

In the now viral footage, it can be seen that a deer is quietly waiting for the traffic to halt before crossing the road. After few seconds the creature can be seen crossing the street at the zebra crossing after a brief traffic snarl.

The clip was shared by UP Police on their Twitter handle with a caption. The caption in the post read, “Deer Zindagi’…Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms!”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

‘Deer Zindagi’ Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms! जीवन अनमोल है। ट्रैफ़िक नियमों का उल्लंघन आपके लिए घातक हो सकता है।

सड़क सुरक्षा के नियमों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/7apVkae30y — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 18, 2022

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “I don’t know who its admin is but whoever the person is awesome …. Keep it UP @Uppolice.” Another commented, “UP POLICE: What a nice example of Traffic Control.” A third comment read, “Good.” A fourth wrote, “I don’t know who its admin is but whoever the person is awesome …. Keep it UP.”