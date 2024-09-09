Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana scholarship: Philately Hobby included, eligible students to get Rs 6000 scholarship

The Department of Posts has launched a philately scholarship scheme Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby or SPARSH) for the promotion of aptitude and research in stamps as a hobby for generating interest regarding philately amongst students.

Under the Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana, a scholarship of Rs 6,000 per annum @ Rs. 500/- per month will be issued to those meritorious students of classes 6 to 9, whose academic records are good as well as who have adopted Philately as a hobby.

Key Features of the Scheme:

Every Postal Circle has to provide a maximum total of 40 scholarships having maximum of 10 students each from Standard VI, VII, VIII & IX.

Scholarship will be provided to students pursuing Philately as a hobby and who satisfy the eligibility condition and qualify in the selection procedure.

Selections to the scholarship would be for one year and there would be no bar on an already selected student applying for the scholarship next year provided he/she fulfils other criterion.

Eligibility condition:

Candidate must be a student (class VI-IX) of a recognized School within India,

Concerned School should have a Philately Club and the candidate should be a member of the Club,

In case the School Philately Club has not been established a student having his own Philately Deposit Account may also be considered.

Requirement of having Philately Deposit Account/Membership of the School Philately Club would be with respect to the Date of Application and the student applying would have to mention the same in his/her application form.

A candidate must have good academic record. At the time of selection for award of scholarship the candidate must have scored at least 60% marks or equivalent grade/ grade point in the recent final examination. There will be 5% relaxation for SC/ST.

Selection Procedure: