Decoding the message: What seeing God in dreams really means?

We often see various unnatural things in our dreams. Sometimes, we see ghosts while sometime we see God. Every dream has a different meaning and significance. Here are significance of seeing Lord Krishna, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Lord Bramha, Devi Lakshmi, Devi Durga, Devi Kali and Devi Saraswati in dreams.

Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna is considered as the God of compassion, protection and love. Dreaming Lord Krishna is considered very auspicious as it indicates that all your problems are going to end soon. If you dream Lord Krishna, it means that he is very pleased with you and your devotion and now he will grant whatever you wish for.

Lord Hanuman

The symbol of strength, courage and devotion, Lord Hanuman is believed to be have the power to grant boons to those who worship him and is considered to be a protector. Dreaming Lord Hanuman means that any disha in your birth chart is ending and your health is improving. Such dreams indicate that some positive changes are going to knock on your door soon.

Lord Ganesha

The symbol of wisdom and understanding, Lord Ganesha is one among the significant gods of Hinduism who is remembered before beginning any work. Dreaming Lord Ganesha means you are lucky enough to get some perfect thing in your life. You might soon get success, wealth, and new opportunities.

Lord Shiva

The Destroyer within the Trimurti (Bramha, Vishnu and Mahesh), Lord Shiva is the Supreme Lord who creates, protects and transforms the universe. If you saw Lord Shiva in your dreams then all the troubles of your life are going to go away very soon. This dream can also be considered as a sign of progress, growth, and attainment of fame.

Lord Vishnu

The God of Preservation, Lord Vishnu appeared in various incarnation (avatara) to provide salvation for humanity. Dreaming him is considered very auspicious. Seeing Lord Vishnu in dreams indicates that you are prepared to face all the troubles that might come your way while you are on your journey towards your goals and ambitions.

Lord Bramha

Lord Bramha is associated with creation, knowledge and the Vedas. Dreaming of Lord Bramha is a food and auspicious omen. The dream means desire fulfilment. Seeing Lord Bramha in dreams can also mean that in near future you will want to achieve something or solve something intensely.

Devi Lakshmi

The Goddess of Prosperity, Devi Lakshmi teaches us how to transcend material wealth for spiritual progress. Dreaming Maa Lakshmi doesn’t always mean that your will get financial gain. Seeing her in dreams can mean that some unexpected events might happen in your life in near future and it will be beneficial for you.

Devi Durga

Devi Durga is the symbol of divine feminine, known as Shakti. Seeing Devi Durga in dreams is considered very pleasant. Dreaming about her means soon all the problems in your life are going to go away. This dream also mean that you are going to get rid of mental problems and your physical health will also be fine.

Devi Kali

Devi Kali symbolizes death and rebirth. She expresses the dual nature of the destruction that must come before new beginnings. So, if you dreamt about Goddess Kali, it means she is showing her happiness towards you and wanted you be on spiritual. The dream also serve as a message of death of something (may be suffering) in your life and a new beginning.

Devi Saraswati

Devi Sarawati is the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Dreaming her in dreams has a significant meaning. If you dreamt Devi Saraswati, them it is a sign of you getting success very soon. Seeing Devi Saraswati in dreams is also considered as a symbol of the end of suffering and a new beginning.