Deadline to get Rs 20,000 scholarship is ending very shortly, apply now

Omron Healthcare Scholarship

Omron Healthcare India Private Limited has launched a scholarship named the Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 with an aim to provide financial assistance to deserving girl students across India.

As per the decision, the deserving girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 will receive a one-time scholarship award of Rs 20,000.

Omron Healthcare Scholarship Eligibility:

  • Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply.
  • Students must have received at least 75% marks in their previous academic year.
  • The annual family income of applicants should be less than Rs 8,00,000.
  • However, children of employees of OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Note: Preference will be given to single-parent children, orphans, or PwD students.

Benefits of Omron Healthcare Scholarship:

  • The deserving candidate will get one-time scholarship of Rs 20,000

Note: The scholarship amount includes tuition fees, hostel fees, mess fees, travel expenses, books, stationery, devices/data, medical insurance, etc.

Documents needed for the scholarship:

  • Previous academic year’s mark sheets
  • A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card)
  • Current school admission proof (Admission letter/institution identity card, etc.)
  • Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)
  • Address proof (Aadhar card, driving license, electricity bill, etc.)
  • Transgender certificate, proof crisis, disability certificate, etc. (if applicable)
  • Recent photograph

How can to apply for the Scholarship:

In case of any queries, reach out to:

  • 011-430-92248 (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 06:00 PM (IST))
  • omronhealthcare@buddy4study.com

(Source: buddy4study.com)

 
