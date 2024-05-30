Deadline to get Rs 20,000 scholarship is ending very shortly, apply now

Omron Healthcare India Private Limited has launched a scholarship named the Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 with an aim to provide financial assistance to deserving girl students across India.

As per the decision, the deserving girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 will receive a one-time scholarship award of Rs 20,000.

Omron Healthcare Scholarship Eligibility:

Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply.

Students must have received at least 75% marks in their previous academic year.

The annual family income of applicants should be less than Rs 8,00,000.

However, children of employees of OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited and Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Note: Preference will be given to single-parent children, orphans, or PwD students.

Benefits of Omron Healthcare Scholarship:

The deserving candidate will get one-time scholarship of Rs 20,000

Note: The scholarship amount includes tuition fees, hostel fees, mess fees, travel expenses, books, stationery, devices/data, medical insurance, etc.

Documents needed for the scholarship:

Previous academic year’s mark sheets

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card)

Current school admission proof (Admission letter/institution identity card, etc.)

Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Address proof (Aadhar card, driving license, electricity bill, etc.)

Transgender certificate, proof crisis, disability certificate, etc. (if applicable)

Recent photograph

How can to apply for the Scholarship:

In case of any queries, reach out to:

011-430-92248 (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 06:00 PM (IST))

omronhealthcare@buddy4study.com

Also Read: New Aadhaar Update Know What All You Need Right Here

(Source: buddy4study.com)