Deadline to get Rs 20,000 scholarship is ending very shortly, apply now

Omron Healthcare India Private Limited has launched a scholarship named the Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25 with an aim to provide financial assistance to deserving girl students across India.
As per the decision, the deserving girl students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 will receive a one-time scholarship award of Rs 20,000.
Omron Healthcare Scholarship Eligibility:
- Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply.
- Students must have received at least 75% marks in their previous academic year.
- The annual family income of applicants should be less than Rs 8,00,000.
- However, children of employees of OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited and Buddy4Study are not eligible.
Note: Preference will be given to single-parent children, orphans, or PwD students.
Benefits of Omron Healthcare Scholarship:
- The deserving candidate will get one-time scholarship of Rs 20,000
Note: The scholarship amount includes tuition fees, hostel fees, mess fees, travel expenses, books, stationery, devices/data, medical insurance, etc.
Documents needed for the scholarship:
- Previous academic year’s mark sheets
- A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID Card/Driving License/PAN Card)
- Current school admission proof (Admission letter/institution identity card, etc.)
- Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)
- Address proof (Aadhar card, driving license, electricity bill, etc.)
- Transgender certificate, proof crisis, disability certificate, etc. (if applicable)
- Recent photograph
How can to apply for the Scholarship:
In case of any queries, reach out to:
- 011-430-92248 (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 06:00 PM (IST))
- omronhealthcare@buddy4study.com
(Source: buddy4study.com)