Dangerous viral tiktok challenge named choking challenge, leads to several deaths

A mother recently lost her son to a dangerous viral tiktok challenge named “choking challenge” this disturbing trend is also known as “blackout challenge” After losing her son, she started warning others about this deadly challenge.

Joann Bogard who lost her son Mason tragically in 2019, described the horror of this rabbit hole in an editorial for Huffpost. Mason used to actively participate in viral social media challenges like other kids of his age. He frequently used to pick challenging activity tasks from social media and perform himself and post it on Tiktok for viewers.

He got to know about the choking challenge from the widely used entertainment platform Tiktok.

This challenge demands the challenge-taker to hold their breath to certain time or choke themselves until they run out of breath. This adventure got popular among kids due to it’s thrilling experience shared by others on Tiktok.

While performing the act, an innocent boy tragically lost his life. This incident has left netizens in shock. This incident gives a reminder of how reckless can be these mindless online challenges can be. Now his mother is educating other parents to stop their children from getting trapped in this vicious cycle.

Benjamin Morse, BA, a Visiting Lecturer in New Media and social media expert at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told that, social media is very powerful and holds immense influence on kids . It can effect someone positively as well as negatively. These trends are so influential that anything can dangerous happen quickly before a parents get a whiff of what’s their kid Is doing.

After this tragic incident, parents are being advised to be extra careful towards their Children and to educate them about the negative side of social media in friendly way to avoid such kind of incidents.