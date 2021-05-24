The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. The signs of the zodiac calendar have their own characteristics that help define a person.

Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs for May 25.

This is your forecast for May 25:

Aries: Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money soon. Curbing wasteful expenditure will be on the top of your mind. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Health remains excellent, as you eat right and exercise.

Taurus: An issue regarding property may be taken up by you once again in the right earnest. You are likely to enjoy the spotlight focused on you on the academic front. Financial situation is likely to improve for some. Help required for a task will be forthcoming from all quarters. You remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit immensely.

Gemini: Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit. You are likely to participate in some extracurricular activities on the academic front. Jewellers or those dealing in gold and gems may find the day profitable. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts.

Cancer: Family life will be most satisfying. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. A steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. Adding to your wealth by some other means is indicated. Something that you have started on the health front is likely to bring positive results.

Leo: Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health. Academic performance is likely to place you amongst the leaders. Those wanting capital for a new venture will succeed in getting a loan. You will manage to increase business or boost your career prospects on the professional front.

Virgo: You enjoy good health through your own efforts. You will find the family most supportive of your endeavours. A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Workable solution suggested by you to a problem encountered on the professional front will be roundly appreciated.

Libra: You may need to raise money to realise your dream of owning property in a premium locality. Financially, a good phase starts and makes you focus on increasing your earnings. Good understanding with co-workers will be in your interest on the professional front. Adopting some new fitness techniques and trying out herbal alternatives may work wonders for your health.

Scorpio: Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. You are likely to become a proud owner of a prime property. Some of you are set to fare well on the academic front. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing those who matter on the professional front.

Sagittarius: Do keep some spare time up your sleeve, as you may need to devote it on an ailing parent or relation. An investment in property will prove profitable at a later date. Your attempts to shirk work on the professional front may get you a major share of the tasks.

Capricorn: A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Middlemen are likely to earn good commission in a deal. An elderly’s advice may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. Talking to someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears.

Aquarius: Some of you are likely to perform even beyond your expectations on the academic front! You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home are likely to be resolved amicably.

Pisces: Planning something with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Some difficulties may be encountered in delegating jobs at work, but you will be able to resolve them. Not succumbing to temptations will be your key to maintaining excellent health.