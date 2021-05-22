Find out how your day will be. Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. This is your forecast for May 22, 2021.

ARIES: Doing whatever you do with enthusiasm will turn the tide of the day in your favor. You may face some struggles in your job, but planning your schedule properly will enable you to taste success. There could be differences of opinion with your partner. You need to understand each other well.

TAURUS: Today you will be successful in money matters. There is, at best, only an outside chance that any stimulating event or thrilling escapade will occur today. You may not get the required support from your colleagues at work. There are also chances for disturbances to occur from them. Egoistic tendencies will create disharmony in your relationship. It will be advisable to avoid such feelings.

GEMINI: Today will be a day of joy, happiness and festivities on the home-front. You will try and spend as much time as possible with the children and will enthusiastically participate in home improvement projects. This promises to be a romantic day for your love relationship. Entertaining loving emotions will enhance affection with your partner.

CANCER: Your domestic commitments and responsibilities will be more. So put in an effort to fulfill these with sincerity. You need to keep a check on your communication while dealing with your partner. This will help maintain harmony in the relationship. Finances will have to be handled carefully. Sudden expenditure is also likely.

LEO: Don’t take your life for granted realize that the care for life is the real vow. You will possess a considerable amount of money today, and with it there will be peace of mind. Children need to concentrate on studies and plan for the future. You may find it convenient to express your emotions and feelings to your partner. You need to be careful and avoid negative thoughts.

VIRGO: You need to entertain only positive thoughts. It will be wise to go for an outing which will help to relax you. You may need to put in more efforts to achieve success in your work. Planning and scheduling your tasks will be beneficial. There are chances for heated arguments to occur with your partner. It will be wise to take things easy for maintaining harmony in your relationship.

LIBRA: Only you know what is best for you so be strong and bold and take quick decisions and be prepared to live with the results. Today, you can come across a person in a party who can give you some important advice to strengthen your economic side. Your knowledge and good humour would impress people around you. No one can separate your love.

SCORPIO: You will be able to achieve progress with your easy and planned approach on this day. Determination and courage will keep you on top. There shall be order in the chaotic way you perform your tasks – though not apparent to others. A friendly approach will enable you to maintain better understanding with your partner. This will strengthen the bonds between each other.

SAGITTARIUS: Today is a day for healing and reconciliation. You may have been feeling abused and mistreated lately by someone (or a few people) in your family over the past few weeks. Emotional disturbances may affect the level understanding with your partner. You need to avoid these tendencies for maintaining a healthier relationship.

CAPRICORN: You may feel living your life is like crossing a desert, but fortunately, Capricorn, today brings your oasis. Take advantage of it! Some people you’ve met over the past few weeks could turn out to be more interesting than you originally thought. You could be constrained for finances on this day. Try to keep a check on unnecessary spending.

AQUARIUS: You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. There will be a general level of happiness prevailing in the relationship with your partner. You should converse freely with your loved one to enhance the rapport. You will witness an increase in money gains.

PISCES: A day when work pressure seems to be low and you will enjoy time with family members. Your gloomy life may give tension to your spouse. Today, you will be able to take out time for yourself despite the busy schedule, and use it well by spending time with your family. Your spouse might affect your reputation a little bit adversely today.