Daily Horoscope for August 4, 2021, Check Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius

Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs for August 4.

This is your forecast for August 4.

ARIES: Today, lack of money can be the reason for discord in the family. In such a situation, think well before talking to other family members and seek advice from them. Visit to a religious place or to a relative seems likely on your cards. Today is one of those days when things will not move the way you want.

TAURUS: You should engage yourself in some creative work. Your sitting idle habit could prove fatal for mental peace. Perfect day to purchase items that would grow in value. Businessmen may have to go on an unwanted work-related trip. This can mentally stress you out. Today, you will realize that your marriage had never been so beautiful

GEMINI: You will be in the mood to travel and spend money- but you will be sorry if you do. Visit to a religious place or to a relative seems likely on your cards. Apologize for your rude behaviour in love. Business and education benefits for some. While walking in a park today, you can come across someone from your past with whom you had differences. Work pressure had been hampering your married life since long.

CANCER: Today, your hope will bloom like a rich delicate fragrant and dazzling flower. Your money comes to your work only when you stop yourself from spending extravagantly, today you can understand this thing well. Work hard for the welfare of your family. People will recognize you at work for your endeavors. Today, you may get some bad news from your in-laws’ side, which can make you sad. As a result, you may spend a lot of time just thinking.

LEO: Today, your finances improve later in the day. Children can cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies. Instead of responding back, it would be better to understand their words and where they are coming from. The work you are doing today at office will benefit you in a different way in coming time.

VIRGO: You will have abundance of energy- but work pressure seems to get you irritated. With the help of your siblings, today you will attain monetary benefits. Seek advice from your siblings. An old contact might create some problems for you. Repeating things in life that are no longer important isn’t the right thing to do. By doing this, you are just wasting your time. Your spouse is truly your angel, and you will know this today.

LIBRA: You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns. Family responsibilities will mount, bringing tension on your mind. Behave properly while going out with your mate. Your family will share many problems with you today, but you will remain occupied in your own world, and do something in your spare time that you like.

SCORPIO: Today, if you have invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price, which will help you earn profits. Friend would be helpful and highly supportive. After a difficult phase, the day will surprise you with something beautiful at work. Avoid being too spendthrift if you go for shopping. Life keeps on giving you surprises, but today you are going to be awestruck seeing a wonderful side of your partner.

SAGITTARIUS: Today, you will find it hard to concentrate on your work-as your health would not be perfect today. Financial position will improve through speculation or unexpected gains. Interference of a third person will create frictions between you and your beloved. As a task remains pending at your workplace, due to some reason, you will have to devote your valuable time in the evening.

CAPRICORN: You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns. You will have great time with friends but take extra care while driving. Today you will be in the spotlight- and success is well within your reach. You are likely to pickup a nice dress material for yourself if you go for shopping today.

AQUARIUS: Today, speculation will bring in profits. Short trip to the relative brings moment of comfort and relaxation from your daily hectic schedule Your eyes light up with joy and heart beat fast as you meet your dream girl today. New partnership would be promising today. Make changes that could enhance your appearance and attract potential partners.

PISCES : You are likely to spend your time in sports to maintain your physical stamina. You will make money if you put your savings into conservative investments. Social activity with your family would keep everybody in a relaxed and pleasant mood. Don’t indulge in eve-teasing today. Avoid being too spendthrift if you go for shopping.