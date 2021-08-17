Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2021, Check your Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Gemini, Pisces, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs for August 17.

This is your forecast for August 17.

Aries: Somebody may upset your mood but don’t allow these annoyances to overtake you. These needless worries and anxieties could have depressing influence on your body and cause skin problem. You can acquire money from an unknown source today, which will resolve many of your financial troubles. Your problems will be serious- but people around you will not notice the pain you are going through-Probably they feel it is none of their business. Don’t worry like ice your sorrow will melt today. Those appearing for competitive exam need to keep their cool. Let the examination fear not unnerve you. Your effort would definitely bring positive result. Pending problems need to get sorted out soon and you know that you have to start somewhere- so think positively and start putting efforts today. After a long time, you and your partner will spend a peaceful day together with no fights and arguments, but only love.

Taurus: You are likely to spend your time in sports to maintain your physical stamina. Today, you will be able to earn money without any help or assistance. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause for mental stress. It is not the right time to share your personal feelings/secrets with your beloved. Tourism field could give you lucrative career. Time now to realize your ambition and work hard for it. Success is eagerly waiting for you. Construction work undertaken today will finish to your satisfaction. Your health might suffer due to the stress given by your spouse.

Gemini: Outdoor sports will attract you-Meditation and yoga will bring gains. You will come up with brilliant new ideas that will bring financial gains. Concentrating on the need of your family members should be your priority today. Those who stay away from their lover can miss them deeply today. Because of this, you can talk to your beloved on the phone for hours during the night. Travelling will bring you new business opportunities. Tours and travel would bring pleasure and would be highly educating. After a long time, you and your partner will spend a peaceful day together with no fights and arguments, but only love.

Cancer: Good day filled with happiness. New moneymaking opportunities will be lucrative. Sisterly affection will encourage you. But you should not lose your temper over trifles as it would only harm your interests. Your beloved brings you immense romantic pleasure even as work pressure occupies your mind You could ruin your project if you are too open about your plans. Do not feel shy when asked for your opinion-as you will be highly appreciated for it. This day is like the spring of your life; full of romance, just you and your better-half.

Leo: Keep your patience as your continuous effort coupled with common sense and understanding will guarantee your success. Your efforts to save money can fail today. Although you do not have to worry about it, as the situation will soon improve. People you live with will not be very happy with you- regardless of what you do to please them. You will cherish the spice of exotica in your sweet love life today. Promotion or monetary benefits for deserving employees. While fulfilling the needs of the family, you often forget to give yourself a break. But today, you will be able to take out some time for yourself and look for a new hobby. After a long time, you will get a really cozy and warm hug from your spouse today.

Virgo: Your swift action will solve your longstanding problem. If you had borrowed some money from a member of your family, then it is best to return it today, or else that member can take legal action against you. You will make favorable changes in your home environment. You will get to see a new wonderful side of your love partner. Success and recognition would be yours if you stay focused on your job. You may suddenly have to go on an unwanted journey today, due to which your plan to spend time with family may get spoiled. Today, your partner might take you in the realm of a different world of love and sensations.

Libra: Health will be perfect today. Today, you are likely to attain economic benefits due to your children. This will make you very happy. Friends will be more supportive than what you might expect. Romantic feelings will be reciprocated today. The good mood of boss may make the entire environment at work quite happening. Natives of this zodiac sign should read some spiritual books in their free time today. By doing this, many of your troubles can be overcome. Your spouse will make you realize today that heaven is on earth.

Scorpio: Your personality will act like a perfume today. Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefice placement of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Today at home you should try not to offend others and adapt to your family needs. Difficult to kill your time without beloved. Natives who are working may have to face several problems at the workplace today. You will unknowingly make mistakes, thereby making you bear the brunt of your seniors. The day is expected to be normal for traders. In today’s busy lifestyle, it gets difficult to find time for yourself. But today is your lucky day, as you will have plenty of time for yourself. You might fight today on an old issue with your spouse like he/she forgot your birthday, or something like that. But, everything will be alright at the end of the day.

Sagittarius: Avoid overeating and keep a check on your weight. Today financial losses seem likely if you invest on the words of others. Visit to a religious place or to a relative seems likely on your cards. Understand the feelings of your beloved today. Today you will be in the spotlight- and success is well within your reach. Today, you can think of spending your free time carrying out religious work. During this time, do not get into unnecessary conflicts. Your spouse will put efforts in making you happy today.

Capricorn: Put your energy into self-improvement projects that would make a better you. Today, you can come across a person in a party who can give you some important advice to strengthen your economic side. Today work will be stressful and tiring- but the company of friends will keep you in a happy and relaxed mood. Your day could be little upset because of interruptions of family members of your spouse. Today will be very active and highly social day for you all- People will look up to you for advice and will simply agree with anything that comes out of your mouth. Today you would be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring you gains far beyond your expectations. Relatives of your spouse might disturb the harmony of your marital bliss.

Aquarius: Some of you who have been working overtime lately and with your energy lagging- the last thing you want today is a day of stress and dilemma. As you have spent a lot in the past, you may have to face the consequences in your present. As a result, you’ll be in dire need of money but to no avail. Children will demand more attention-but will behave supportive and caring. You will have to forget the beloved as you confront with realities. Today you will be in the spotlight- and success is well within your reach. Even though you will have ample free time, you won’t be able to do anything that can satisfy you. You might fight today on an old issue with your spouse like he/she forgot your birthday, or something like that. But, everything will be alright at the end of the day.

Pisces: Today you feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy. Today, avoid lending your money to those relatives who have not yet returned the previous amount. Forcing your opinion on children could annoy them. It is better to make them understand so that they can accept it. The day will bring the fragrance of roses around you. Enjoy the ecstasy of love. It looks as if you’re on your own for a while-colleagues/ associates may come to your aid- but will not be able to provide much assistance. You must avoid gossiping with people today, as it eats up most of your time. There are chances that tensions between you and your spouse will escalate and it might not turn out to be good for your relationship in long term.