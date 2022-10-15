DA hiked for these central govt employees, check details

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) of the Finance Ministry has announced via an official memorandum dated October 12, 2022, that the dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees drawing salaries as per the 6th pay commission and 5th pay commission has been increased.

The central government employees and the central autonomous bodies who withdraw salaries as per the per-revised pay scale or grade pay of the 6th central pay commission from the existing 203 percent to 212 percent of the basic pay will now be enjoying a raise in their DA offered by the Union government.

However, the Dearness Allowance for the employees of the central government and central autonomous bodies, who withdraw salaries as per the pre-revised pay scale or grade pay of the 5th central pay commission, will be increased from the existing 381 percent to 396 percent.

The increase in the DA is calculated on the basic pay of a government employee. This means, if a central government employee’s basic pay is Rs 43,000 per month, then they are drawing a salary as per 6th pay commission. However, according to the recent memorandum by the DoE, the DA will increase from the existing 203 percent to 212 percent. Which means, if the old DA amount was Rs. 87,290 it will now increase to Rs. 91,160- the DA hike is of Rs 3,870.

Meanwhile, the DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners drawing salaries as per the 7th central pay commission have been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent on September 28, 2022. The revised salary will be beneficial from July 1, 2022.

Whereas, the employees and pensioners drawing salary or pension as per the 6th and 5th pay commission still awaits their DA or DR revision from the government.

What is Dearness Allowance:

Dearness allowance is a cost of living adjustment that the Government pays to public sector employees and pensioners. But to cope with the rising inflation, the effective salary of government employees is revised periodically. The Union government revises DA twice every year – in January and July.

Notably, the Dearness Allowance of every employee varies according to their place of work, whether it is urban sector, semi-urban sector, or rural sector.