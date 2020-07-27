Cute dance of this kid will surely make you happy: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The sweet and cute dance by a kid has gone viral on the internet after it was uploaded to Twitter on July 21. It was shot in Bhaderwah in Jammu.

Unique thing about the video is only and only the way the cute kid has danced. From the ambiance it seems that he is an amateur and has not got training on dance. However, he goes on dancing at his own and makes about seven to eight steps with his sweet gesture.

The 55 second tweet post has so far earned 2.5k likes along with approximately 250 retweets.

Interesting thing is the kid is dancing looking at his shadow and getting enjoyed with it. And the whole piece of dance is completely in in sync with the music beat.