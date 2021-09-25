CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 38 Head Constable posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Interested and eligible applications can apply for the job vacancies through offline mode through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. on or before October 15, 2021.

Eligible Next of Kin (Male & Female) candidates who are dependent member of deceased/personnel died while in service (including death by suicide)/killed in action/missing/medically boarded out may apply to unit/offices where government servant last served.

A total of 38 vacancies will be filled for Head Constable Ministerial Posts.

Candidates who wants to know more details on CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process can check it below:

Important Dates for CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply – October 15, 2021

Vacancy Details

Head Constable – 38 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government. Two or Three year Diploma certificate in technical education done after 10th class is not equivalent to intermediate (10+2).

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 18 years

Maximum age limit- 25 years

Selection Process for CRPF HC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Typing Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Written Examination test.

Typing Test

English Typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer. OR Hindi Typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer.

How to Apply for CRPF HC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible applicants can apply for the posts through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. Applicants should submit the application form to unit/offices through speed post/registered post/by hand.

Important Links

Official Notification Link

Official Website