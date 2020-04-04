Farmer donates for coronavirus
COVID-19: Telangana’s small farmer with big heart donates Rs 50k

Hyderabad: At a time when farmers across the country are worried over losses amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown, a small farmer from Telangana has come forward to donate Rs 50,000 for COVID-19 relief measures.

Mora Hanmandlu of Adilabad district, who owns four-and-half acres of land, decided to donate a part of the money he earned from his crop.

“I have been reading in newspapers about coronavirus and how the lockdown has been affecting the people. I know that the unprecedented move has stung millions of poor in the country. So, I decided to donate some money for the relief work,” he said.

Hanmandlu said he had a good crop this year and recently received money for the same. On suggestion by his son that they should make a contribution, he decided to donate Rs 50,000.

“Mora Hanmandlu — a small farmer with a big heart. My citizen heroes of the day,” tweeted Telangana’s cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Top leaders, corporate, businessmen, prominent personalities from various walks of life and many from the middle class have been donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

