Union Minister's wife during corona
Image Credit: IANS

Coronavirus warriors: Union minister’s wife stitches masks at home

By IANS
0

Jaipur:  Naunand Kanwar, wife of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has emerged as a corona warrior who is busy making masks for people to fight the threat of the COVID-19 spread.

Kanwar can be seen stitching masks with her children at her home here.

She said that when the news about coronavirus started coming initially, experts said that only the infected persons should wear masks. The doctors earlier were advising that there was no need to wear masks by everyone. But, a few days ago she saw a video from the Czech Republic.

Related News

How important is speech in transmitting coronavirus

App to manage anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus Infected Cats Can Infect Each Other

Over-sanitising? Here’s how to keep your skin soft

“Experts in Czech Republic found that coronavirus infection can be prevented to a large extent if all people wear masks. Experts there also found that not only coughing, but also during breathing, the infected person can affect the other healthy person,” she said.

Kanwar said that at a time when situation was flaring up in Europe, Italy, Spain, Britain, France and Germany, the Czech Republic seemed to be controlling the coronavirus spread to a large extent.

“That is why I have decided to make the masks myself. I have my own sewing machine and am making masks in the morning. Also, am making arrangements to ensure these masks reach people,” Kanwar said.

She also appealed to everyone to stay at home and said that everyone must wear masks so that they can protect themselves from the infection of coronavirus.

You might also like
Miscellany

How important is speech in transmitting coronavirus

Technology

App to manage anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

Miscellany

Coronavirus Infected Cats Can Infect Each Other

Miscellany

Over-sanitising? Here’s how to keep your skin soft

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.