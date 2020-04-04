Coronavirus warriors: Union minister’s wife stitches masks at home

Jaipur: Naunand Kanwar, wife of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has emerged as a corona warrior who is busy making masks for people to fight the threat of the COVID-19 spread.

Kanwar can be seen stitching masks with her children at her home here.

She said that when the news about coronavirus started coming initially, experts said that only the infected persons should wear masks. The doctors earlier were advising that there was no need to wear masks by everyone. But, a few days ago she saw a video from the Czech Republic.

“Experts in Czech Republic found that coronavirus infection can be prevented to a large extent if all people wear masks. Experts there also found that not only coughing, but also during breathing, the infected person can affect the other healthy person,” she said.

Kanwar said that at a time when situation was flaring up in Europe, Italy, Spain, Britain, France and Germany, the Czech Republic seemed to be controlling the coronavirus spread to a large extent.

“That is why I have decided to make the masks myself. I have my own sewing machine and am making masks in the morning. Also, am making arrangements to ensure these masks reach people,” Kanwar said.

She also appealed to everyone to stay at home and said that everyone must wear masks so that they can protect themselves from the infection of coronavirus.