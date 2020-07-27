Union government’s Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan had said that vaccines should be prepared anywhere in the world, but India’s role cannot be denied. This is also true to a large extent, as the Pune-based Indian company Serum Institute of India (SII) is one of the highest vaccine-producing companies in the world. Britain’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca have entered into a contract with Serum India for production.

Indeed, the AstraZeneca company has been involved in developing the Corona vaccine to Oxford University and Serum Institute has been partnered with the US pharma company AstraZeneca. The vaccine produced by Oxford University will be produced at the Serum Institute in India. The third phase of this vaccine is to be tried on a large scale in India by Serum Institute.

The first and second stage trials of the vaccine at Oxford University, UK, have been successful. Now the third and final phase of this vaccine’s human trial is commencing. There will be large scale production of this vaccine in India too. Serum Institute of India (SII) based in Pune, Maharashtra will produce it. According to the news, by the last week of August, about one crore vaccine doses have been prepared and given. However, the company is in the process of making two to three crore doses.

The scientific name of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University is ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. It is named covid shield. The first and second phase of this vaccine has not been tried in India, but the third and last phase is to be tried in India as well to know how effective this vaccine is for the people living in India.

According to the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla, permission has been sought from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the third and final phase trial of the Kovid Shield vaccine. Adar Poonawalla has said that the Oxford University vaccine has given encouraging results in early stage trials. The next phase of testing in India may begin in mid-August.

People of these cities will first get vaccinated

The production of the vaccine covid shield by Oxford University will be extensively tried in India after production by the company. According to reports, this vaccine can be introduced to people living in Pune and Mumbai for the first time in the country. According to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala, four to five thousand people living in Pune and Mumbai can be vaccinated during the second-third human trials of the vaccine.

It is known that Maharashtra is among the states most affected by the Corona virus. Many of the corona hotspots have been marked in Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai and in the metropolitan Pune, where the pace of corona infection has increased significantly. According to the news, by August in these two cities, about five thousand people can be vaccinated by Kovid-19.

The results of the vaccine trial have been published in the medical journal Lancet last week, stating that the vaccine responded well during the trial and does not indicate any serious side effects. The vaccine is producing antibodies and T cells, which are effective in fighting the corona.

The cost of this vaccine is estimated to be Rs 1000. Adar Poonawalla has also said in a statement to the media that his efforts will be to make this vaccine available for less than Rs 1000. However, it is expected that the government in the country will purchase the vaccine and provide it free of cost to the people through vaccination campaign.