Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Lazy chicken fried rice

These days everyone is observing the holy month of Kartika. Clean homes, coloured rangoli, pure veg food and lots of puja. In most of the families non-veg foods are not allowed to cook and even touch. Yet, still most of the people are purely non-vegetarian, specially our youngsters. They are facing a lot of problems. Online orders are huge but sometimes they are not getting home food taste. So we can cook some quick non-veg meal easily within few minutes using this recipe. It’s so tasty and healthy too. So let’s cook “Lazy chicken fried rice “. Here is the recipe.

Ingredients for Lazy chicken fried rice –

1.Long basmati rice -2cups(soaked)

2.chicken bone less small pieces-1 cup

3.Green peas-1/2 cup

4.coliflour-4 big pieces

5.carrot-4 big pieces

6.bins-4 medium pieces

7.Patatoes-4 medium pieces

8.Shimla mirch-4 big pieces

9.Eggs-2

10.Gota masalas-ilaichi,dalchini,kali March 2 pieces each

11.Onion sliced-1 big size

12.Garlic crushed-1 tablespoon

13.Ginger-1/2 inch crushed

14.Tatamo chopped-1 cup

15-Green coriander chopped-2 tablespoon

16.Desi ghee-1 tablespoon

17.Biryani masala-2 tablespoon

18.Redchilli powder-1 tablespoon

19.Jeera-1 tablespoon

20.Oil for cooking n salt to taste.

Process to cook ‘Lazy chicken fried rice’ –

First of all take one flat pressure cooker. Wash all the vegetables and chicken. Keep it aside.

Marinate chicken with some salt and pepper. Now heat pressure cooker and put some oil in it. Then put all the gota masala. Put sliced onions and saute for some time. Then, put garlic and ginger saute for another few minutes.

Now leave the chicken fry it for some time till all the water gets evaporated. Next put all the vegetables and saute till it turned golden brown.

Put all the powdered masala and tomatoes, fry it till it blend with each other. Now add 3 cups of water into the mixture. Once it gets boiled put the Desi ghee and coriander leaves into it. Add all the rice and mix well. Pressure c-ook it with 2 whistles. Open it after 5 minutes and serve it with pure egg with dahi raita hot. Its a quick meal for all non-vegetarian lovers. Try it at home.

Health benefits of Lazy chicken fried rice –

It’s rich in Iron, calcium, vitamin A and C.

It helps for strong bones and muscles.

It’s good for preventing diseases and good for overall health.

