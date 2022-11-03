Conservationist rescues giant cobra snake trapped inside scooter: Watch

By Himanshu 0
Conservationist rescues giant cobra snake
Photo: Instagram

In a recent video it was seen that a man opens parts of a scooter one by one to finally rescue a large snake. He is said to be a conservationist who also has some talent to catch a dangerous snake with bare hands.

Posted by Avinash Yadav to Twitter the post was captioned as, “Z+ security for activa owner……spectacled cobra.”

As we can see in the video, a man is opening the front parts of a scooter one by one to rescue a big snake. He opens some part with the help of a screw driver. Meanwhile it is seen that many people are caging the moment in their mobiles The video has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avinash Yadav..! (@avinashyadav_26)

You might also like
Miscellany

Waxing treatments for brides-to-be: Choose a Good Quality Wax

Miscellany

Important alert for all Aadhaar card holders! Here’s how you can easily verify the…

Miscellany

Open a PPF account now for your child and get 32 lakh on maturity

Miscellany

Sustainable skincare brand ‘Nature 4 Nature’ launches in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.