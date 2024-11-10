Cold water therapy: Uses, pros and cons

Cold water therapy, another fast-emerging healthy trend that has begun gaining popularity from endorsements by celebrities and documentaries on great benefits of it. A growing body of research claims the benefits that can be accrued from this regimen, including Popularized by Wim Hof, cold water therapy offers impressive improvements for body and mind.

Cold water therapy

To begin, what exactly is cold water therapy? Cold water therapy, also known as cryotherapy or cold hydrotherapy, is an all-around wellness technique that involves taking part in activities that expose one’s body to cold water for medicinal benefits. Thanks to legends like Wim Hof, the ancient practice has gained an incredible presence in modern times, mostly because of its advantages that support better physical and mental health. Let’s dive into this popular trend and look deeper into it.

Types of cold water therapy

Immersion Methods:

Immersion method, where the whole body is placed in cold water for potential therapy. Some of the most common techniques used are ice baths, which contain water and ice to create cold temperature; cold water immersion pools, whose operating temperature should be between 50-55°F or 10-13°C, and cryotherapy tanks, specifically for total body cryotherapy. These induce circulation, resolve inflammation, and clear the mental perception. Temperature and duration will differ by the client’s objectives, health, and practitioner recommendation.

Cold showers:

A cold shower is the exposure of the body, normally to 50-55°F (10-13°C), for at least 5 minutes and up to 10 minutes. Apparently this so simple and yet so powerful practice increases circulation and cardiovascular health, improves immune function, and allows better mental clarity and focus. It also reduced fat, increase energy, and decrease soreness and inflammation of the muscles. To initiate the cold showers, you can begin with warm water and gradually descend to even colder temperatures.

Contrast bath therapy:

Contrast Bath Therapy is merely an alternation between hot and cold water baths towards the goal of recovering and healing. Hot water provokes the dilation of blood vessels responsible for increased blood flow, while cold water provokes their constriction and reduces inflammation. The contrasting effect increase circulation, reduce muscle spasms, and promote relaxation.

Benefits of cold water therapy

Cold water therapy is the simplest, most powerful holistic practice that has been proved to have the most physical and mental health benefits for people to undergo a transformation in their overall well-being. Here is a list of having benefits from cold water therapy:

Reduces inflammation and muscle soreness

Improves circulation and cardiovascular health

Boosts immune function

Increases energy and vitality

Supports weight loss

Promotes recovery after exercise

Relieves pain and reduces swelling

Reduces stress and anxiety

Acts as a mood booster with clear thinking

Improves focus and concentration

Boosts willpower and discipline

Risks associated with cold water therapy:

Cold water therapy offers healing and relief, but beware of potential side effects, and consult a professional before starting. Here is a list of risks associated with cold water therapy,

Hypothermia (dangerously low body temperature)

Cardiovascular strain (heart problems, high blood pressure)

Raynaud’s disease (poor circulation)

Nerve damage (numbness, tingling)

Dehydration

Trauma triggers (for individuals with PTSD)

Panic attacks

Many health care providers, including personal trainers and dietitians and athletic trainers, use cryotherapy and cold water immersion along with physical therapists who often use topical ice application and cold water immersion to treat muscle recovery and pain reduction. Discuss your options with a trusted provider to learn how best to incorporate this therapy into your daily wellness routine.