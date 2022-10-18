Clouded leopard with amazing patterns: Photo

A rare photograph of a clouded leopard having with amazing patterns has surfaced and a large number of netizens have seen this so far. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and posted the photo that earned a large number of views with in a short span of time.

Kaswan posted the photo and wrote in the caption, “A fast, arboreal and one of the rare big cat species found in #India. Very less studied and understood. The range is also limited. Clouded leopards are beautiful creatures. See the amazing patterns.”

The post has so far earned more than 1500 likes and about 100 re-tweets. Importantly, many people have watched the photo and most of them have come up with comments to know more about the big cat.

A user wrote, “Looks similar to Jaguar but colour being the difference.” Another user wanted to know, “In which states are they found ?”. Another user asked, “Are they the tabakis from the hindi jungle book?”

And another user explained, “They are smaller than many big cats and little larger than domestic cat. Very cute and beautiful animal.”

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan is known for his rare posts related to wildlife on Twitter.