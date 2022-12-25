Christmas 2022: Best wishes to write on the cards while celebrating the day
If you still find yourself stumped over what to write in your holiday card this year, we're here to help. Here are some Christmas best wishes
Christmas is the perfect time of year to celebrate family, joy and coming together. It’s a time to be merry and indulge in plenty of food and drink to keep warm during the cold winter. Holidays gifts for your friends and family just wouldn’t be complete without a heartwarming Christmas card to top things off. You write them every year (because, you know, tradition!) so coming up with a thoughtful message shouldn’t be too hard… right? Well, if you still find yourself stumped over what to write in your holiday card this year, we’re here to help.
Consider this list of witty, sentimental, and memorable Merry Christmas wishes as a jumping-off point—start with one of them, then add whatever else you’d like to say. Whether you’re looking for funny message or something a little more heartfelt, you’ll find the perfect note right here. Wish those you love a Merry Christmas in the best way possible with a heartfelt, personalized Christmas wish written inside a beautiful card.
It’s never easy to put your feelings into so few words, but these short and sweet Christmas messages will help your Christmas be bright and filled with warmth and love. Not only for those who receive your personalized Christmas greeting cards, but for you as well.
Take a look at the list of best wishes for Christmas here.
- Whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful. Whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year.
- They say the best gift around the tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family, and many blessings for this year.
- I hope that the holiday season ends the present year on a cheerful note. May it make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family!
- They say that friends are the family you choose. I’m so glad to get to spend some time with my chosen family this holiday season.
- Cookies and cakes and spices and cocoa… When it starts to smell like Christmas, it’s hard not to get into the spirit. Here’s a little something to spread Christmas cheer around your home.
- It wouldn’t be Christmas without you. So glad to have you with me, year after year.
- Wishing you Holidays filled with fun and laughter, and very best wishes for a fabulous New Year! I can’t wait to celebrate NYE with you!
- Christmas is extra special when you spend it with people you care about, and I’m so lucky I get to spend it with you! Thank you for welcoming us into your home these holidays and making us feel so special. Merry Christmas!
- May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness, and may your New Year be merry and bright. Thanks for being such a great friend!
- The nostalgia I feel for cozy Christmas times in front of the fireplace is often accompanied by missing you. I hope you’re having a warm holiday with loved ones surrounding you.
- Though I won’t be able to see you this Christmas, be assured I will be thinking of you all day.
- “The 3 stages of man: He believes in Santa Claus. He doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. He is Santa Claus.” Congratulations on finally making it to stage 3! Merry Christmas ol’ man.
- “It’s all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list.” Let’s hope he wasn’t paying close attention to us this year! Thanks for being such a great friend, it’s been fun spending time with you this year. Here’s to a fabulous 2023!
- Lessons from a Christmas Tree: “Be a light in the darkness. We all fall over sometimes. You can never wear too much glitter. Bring joy to others. Sparkle and twinkle as often as possible. It’s okay to be a little tilted”. ~ Jane Lee Logan
- One sure sign that you’re getting older is how Santa seems to look younger each year. Cheers to another year of holiday fun!