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Persistent fatigue, excessive thirst, breathing problems and changes in weight or behavior may signal underlying health conditions.

Non-communicable diseases don’t just target adults – childhood health issues can also fall into this category, and some develop over years without outward signs.

The most common non-communicable conditions include type 1 diabetes, heart problems, persistent respiratory diseases and mental illnesses.

Parents should be wary of increased fatigue, extreme thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or weight gain, changes to appetite and sleep, or a decrease in energy.

With type 1 diabetes, extreme thirst, frequent urination, Fatigue, and unexplained weight loss may become apparent before an official diagnosis.

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Signs that a child may need the attention of a doctor for respiratory illness could include difficulty breathing, cough and a persistent cough or whistling in the breath, and whether kids suddenly dislike activity.

Signs, a child is suffering from and mental health problem could be behavior changes, including irritability and difficulty sleeping, or the child, might feel apathy, be uninterested in, play and perform poorly in school.

Medical experts said early monitoring and prompt medical check-ups could catch chronic health problems. Lifestyle choices can make a huge impact in these risks too.

Regular exercise, an all-star diet with sufficient fruit and vegetables, minimizing television, playing video games and establishing firm family health and sleep habits may lead to a healthier future.