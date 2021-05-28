The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. The signs of the zodiac calendar have their own characteristics that help define a person.

Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs for May 29.

This is your forecast for May 29:

ARIES: Today you will review yourself, revisit educational plans, and write projects and work upon your communication skills. Destroy you negative thoughts before they become mental illness. Get involved in some charity work and donation for complete mental satisfaction. Be careful of what you say. Your family members and friends will be supportive. You will experience the extremity of love and romance with your life partners.

TAURUS: Things are beginning to change around your savings, investments, spending habits and financial landscape. Your jovial nature will keep others happy. You will have super-awesome time with your friends. Complete your tasks without postponing for tomorrow. You will spend a lot of money with your spouse today.

GEMINI: You will be marked with mixed emotions which can keep you tense. But your ability to impress others will bring rewards and give you more joy than disappointment. Do only praiseworthy things. Keep yourself active throughout the day. Intimate relationships take precedence over everything today. Make your partnership matters even more of a priority.

CANCER: You will face important conversations and revelations around your own self-sabotaging patterns. Tune into your dreams, and listen to the inner messages emerging. Plan your finances and start saving now as much as possible. You will get a lot of free time today. Create some personal space for you. You will forget all the hardships of your life with the love of your life partner.

LEO: Start your day with Yoga and Meditation. It will help to maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Spend proper and enough time with your family. Let them feel that you care for them. Make the necessary course corrections now for forward movement. Change the direction of coming to your current aspirations today. Efforts made to improve your personality will turn out to your satisfaction. Relatives of your romantic partners might disturb the harmony of your married life.

VIRGO: Think twice before you speak. Prepare to deeply re-envision your current career trajectory for the better. Spend your time in reading a good book, interesting magazine or novel. Discipline is a must for success; you may start cultivating this virtue by organizing stuff in your room. Your heart beats will play the music of love in rhythm with your life partner today.

LIBRA: Make necessary course corrections to your current travel and educational plans. Avoid mental stress and tension for a happy day. Keep secret about your investments and your future goals. You will find some relief due to interesting things happening in your life. It’s really a great day in your married blissful life.

SCORPIO: People will depend on your shoulders and clarity of mind will be important for you to take decisions. On this day, you may have to spend a lot of money on your mother or father’s health. This will, though, deteriorate your financial condition. Your innocent behavior would play a pivotal role in solving family problem. You should avoid from using emotional blackmail on your mate. Married life comes with some side-effects; you may face some today.

SAGITTARIUS: Get involved in activities that make you happy and keep you relaxed. Seek blessings of your elders before going out of the house. Spending time with your friends will bring nostalgic memories. Learn to utilize your self-time properly. Negligence of careful driving can outweigh you. You may not have a good day with your spouse today.

CAPRICORN: You will spend time lonely but grow anxiety over something going in your mind. Share your troubles with an experienced person. Safeguard your interest when dealing with friends- business associates and relatives- as they might not be considerate to your needs. Spending some time with your family members may bring peace of mind and happiness.

AQUARIUS: Keep your diet under control and exercise to stay fit. You will acquire more business profits today. Outstation travel will not be comfortable-but will help build important contacts. Today, your personality can disappoint people. You need to change your approach and introduce some positive changes in your nature. You will get to see a new wonderful side of your beloved one.

PISCES: This is an ideal time for a therapeutic outlet, to explore family history and ancestry, and to consider where you’d like to live. You will resolve many of your financial troubles today. Avoid eating from outside to get rid of stomach ache and digestion. . Looks like your partner is in a fabulous mood today; make it the best day of your married life.