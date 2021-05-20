Find out how your day will be. Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. This is your forecast for May 21, 2021.

ARIES: Take care while driving. There is a possibility of money loss today, hence you are required to remain alert while making transactions or signing any document. Short trip to the relative brings moment of comfort and relaxation from your daily hectic schedule Your work will take a backseat as you find comfort pleasure and extreme ecstasy in the arms of your beloved. It is a favorable day, utilize the best of it at work. Today people will pass compliments which you have always wanted to hear. Looks like you and your spouse are getting enough time to make love today.

TAURUS: Lots will depend on your shoulders and clarity of mind will be important for you to take decisions. The arrival of money today can relieve you from many financial troubles. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Your mind would be too preoccupied with the thoughts of your lover today. Realizing the fragility of time, you will like to spend your time in solitude away from everyone.

GEMINI: You’ve always been a seeker, Gemini. A curious soul with the yearning to learn and grow. Despite a busy schedule you will be easily able to cope up with the tiredness. Use your innovative idea to make some extra money. A friend may seek your advice to sort out his personal problems. Personal relationship may break due to difference of opinions.

CANCER: You’ve always been a giver and nurturer at heart, Cancer, and the collective needs your services now more than ever before. Take some time out to deal with problems of your children. Cupids are rushing toward you with the shower of love in your life. All you need is to be aware of what is happening around. Those who are still unemployed need to work harder today to get a good job. Only by working hard will you get the desired result.

LEO: There is a possibility of money loss today, hence you are required to remain alert while making transactions or signing any document. Good time to get involved into activities that include youngsters. Love is in the air for you. Remain quiet if not required, as any unnecessary things said by you can get you in trouble.

VIRGO: This day will enable you to progress towards a new phase of development. You are bound to succeed if you plan well and maintain a professional approach. Spending some romantic moments with your partner is highly likely. This will give you an opportunity to understand each other better. Good health is foreseen for the day

LIBRA: Much progress will be possible for you on this day. More flexible options to promote your interests will be present. Make use of the day for taking useful decisions. You are able to gain success at the work place. Completion of work before the stipulated time is also possible. This will give you more confidence. Your love story can take a new turn today, in which your partner can discuss the prospect of marriage with you. In this case, you must consider every aspect before taking any decision.

SCORPIO: You are able to witness more growth for the day. Even tough targets will appear to be much easier for you. You can take some major decisions for the day. You are able to be more service oriented for the day. This sort of approach from your side will enable you to discharge your duties more effectively. Social activities will be fun but you should avoid sharing your secrets with others. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spot.

SAGITTARIUS: Spiritual awakening will give you relief and bring progress for the day. You will be searching for better ways to make the day good and stable. Avoid taking impulsive decisions as this may not promote your interests. You have to be careful in handling your routine activities and job. There are also chances for committing errors while carrying out your work. You need to avoid displaying your ego to your partner. You have to be more frank in expressing your views with your beloved as this will promote better understanding.

CAPRICORN: You can make use of the day by participating in religious functions and discourses which will give you satisfaction. A good day for implementing plans and signing new ventures. Your spouse might stop fulfilling your daily needs today, which will ultimately upset your mood. You may face some stress in your job. You need to adjust with the situations prevailing at the workplace. Plan your work accordingly.

AQUARIUS: This day promises to be a favorable one. You will be able to complete your activities easily. Even if the tasks appear to be a little tough, you will manage to complete everything in no time. Good progress at the workplace is foreseen. You will be able to gain appreciation from your superiors. Avoid committing yourself into any new joint venture and seek the advice of people close to you if necessary. You are able to show more dedication towards your partner

PISCES: This day will turn out to be quite pleasant for you. Luck favors you on this day. Atmosphere at the workplace will be cordial and satisfactory. You will enjoy the support of your colleagues and this will serve to cheer you up. Negligence of your life partner may mar the relationship. Spend your valuable time and relive your sweet memories to regain your happy golden days. Your lover may get hurt about something you had said. Before they get angry with you, realize your mistake and make up with them.