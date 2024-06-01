Central Government DA Hike: See Increased Gratuity and Salary Benefits Here

New Delhi: The central government DA hike from 4% to 50% brings numerous benefits to government employees. The central government has decided to raise the DA of it’s employees from 4% to 50%. This hike has led to significant changes in various allowances, including the increment of the gratuity from 20% to 25%.

The implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations has increased the death and retirement gratuity by 25%. The upper limit of the gratuity has increased to 25 lakhs from 20 lakhs. The announcement was initially made on April 30, 2024 but was subsequently suspended temporarily on May 7th.

The government announced the increase of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) in March 2024 to provide assistance to central government employees.

The increase in allowance also led to an increase in gratuity and other components of salaries. This would be highly beneficial to the employees, according to the government.

According to the Payment of Gratuity act, gratuity is a beneficial plan given to employees who have continuously worked in a company for more than 5 years. This benefit is available in two ways.

a. Upon superannuation

b. Upon retirement or resignation.

This allowance increase will be applicable to all central government employees and be effective January 1, 2024, according to the government order dated May 30, 2024.