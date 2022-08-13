CBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 80000; Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has an opening for the post of Forensic Expert at their Headquarters, on a short-term contract basis.

While the age limit for the post is 65 years, the salary has been fixed for Rs. 80,000 per month. The last date of application has been extended from August 02 to to August 17, this year.

It is to be noted that applicants from only Indian Nationals will be accepted for the post.

Post Name: Forensic Expert

Age Limit: 65 years, as on August 01, 2022

Salary: Rs. 80,000/- per month

Qualification Required: Applicant must be a graduate in BE/B-Tech in Computer Science/Electronics and Communications/IT/or related discipline equivalent or a post graduate in similar field or M.Sc Computer Forensics/Computer Science/IT/Physics/Mathematics or MCA or related discipline.

To Read the official notification, Click Here.

To Read the official notification of Date Extension, Click Here.

Number Of Vacancies: 2

Last Date To Apply: August 08, 2022

Contract Period: Initially for 1 year. Depending on the performance of the candidate, the contract may further extend on yearly basis.

How To Apply: Candidates need to fill up the form given in Appendix-A of the official notification link, and submit it offline.