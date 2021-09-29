Catch Of A Lifetime! Fisherman Simon Davidson Makes History, Catches 7ft-Long Shark

A fisherman made a shockingly huge catch recently. The fish he caught was so huge that it was worth celebrating.
The worth mentioning catch was that of a seven-foot shark. The fish was caught by Simon Davidson off the coast of Devon in Britain.
The fish is believed to be the largest catch in Britain. The fisherman Simon, shared his achievement and joy on his personal Facebook page.
Simon took to his Facebook page and wrote:
“Massive, massive thank you to Daniel Hawkins for our 2 days of fishing. I know you will say you are just doing your job, but the lengths you go to are far beyond just a job.
So over the two days we had 16 Porbeagles to the boat, the size of them was mind blowing. 2 x 400lbers, 3 x 300lbers, maybe 8 over 200lb.
On top of the most incredible shark fishing trip of a lifetime we managed to find a few bass too. Two of us had a bash at them between the Shark bites, we managed to catch around 100 with loads going over the 5lb.
Then the most mind blowing capture, the fish of a lifetime for me. I managed to catch a 550lb Porbeagle shark. It’s totally blown me away, my body is battered, but I am ecstatic. This fish is more about Dan than me. I have fished quite a bit with Dan and he will try so so hard to catch fish for everyone, he is a legend.
I will put on more pictures, videos etc when I get them of the other guys.” In the above post he also thanked two of his fishermen friends for their relentless support and encouragement.
But what is more amazing is that Simon weighed the huge catch and released it back into the sea since such sharks are rare and on the verge of extinction.
The catch was a Porbeagle shark which belong to the family of the Great White and are native to British waters. They are extremely powerful but not considered a human threat.