Catch Of A Lifetime! Fisherman Simon Davidson Makes History, Catches 7ft-Long Shark

A fisherman made a shockingly huge catch recently. The fish he caught was so huge that it was worth celebrating.

The worth mentioning catch was that of a seven-foot shark. The fish was caught by Simon Davidson off the coast of Devon in Britain.

The fish is believed to be the largest catch in Britain. The fisherman Simon, shared his achievement and joy on his personal Facebook page.

Simon took to his Facebook page and wrote:

“Massive, massive thank you to Daniel Hawkins for our 2 days of fishing. I know you will say you are just doing your job, but the lengths you go to are far beyond just a job.

So over the two days we had 16 Porbeagles to the boat, the size of them was mind blowing. 2 x 400lbers, 3 x 300lbers, maybe 8 over 200lb.

On top of the most incredible shark fishing trip of a lifetime we managed to find a few bass too. Two of us had a bash at them between the Shark bites, we managed to catch around 100 with loads going over the 5lb.